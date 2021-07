Umělec představil vlastní „měnu“, jde o puntíky na papíře a digitální tokeny

I am releasing “The Currency” at 3pm tomorrow (14th July 2021) on https://t.co/rO9nG5DgFa. This is my global art work experiment. It comprises of 10,000 NFT’s, each corresponding to a unique physical artwork made in 2016. Each artwork is called a “Tender”. @PalmNft @HENIGroup https://t.co/ky3PbzmjhQ