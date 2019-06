Evropa vs. drahé byty. Bydlení ve velkoměstech se stává výsadou bohatých

VIDEO: Housing is one of the biggest concerns for people I talk to across Europe. If it?s a problem for Europeans, then it?s a problem for Europe. That?s why I will support social and affordable housing if you help me become the next @EU_Commission Presiden Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Housing is one of the biggest concerns for people I talk to across Europe. If it’s a problem for Europeans, then it’s a problem for Europe. That’s why I will support social and affordable housing if you help me become the next @EU_Commission President. https://t.co/wpb6zBkZzb