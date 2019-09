Dvojitá brada a křivé zuby. Letecká manažerka končí, haněla konkurenci

Director of Cabin Crew for LOT Polish Airlines Caught Cyber Bullying British Airways Crew On Social Media



A woman who identifies herself on social media as director of operations for LOT Cabin Crew took to Facebook to cyber shame crew on her British Airways flight.



‎Without permission, Katarzyna Richter‎ snapped photos of the BA crew then uploaded them to Facebook writing in Polish an attack on the crews' appearance including commenting on their weight and teeth.