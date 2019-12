AirAsia otevírá bistro. Bude v něm stejné jídlo jako na palubě letadla.

Hungry for the exotic taste and flavours of ASEAN? SANTAN/T&CO is opening tomorrow, and they’re ready to serve you variety of dishes from ASEAN. The launch of SANTAN was attended by YB Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.



To get your appetite ready, here's a sneak peek of SANTAN/T&CO!