GLOSA: Václav Klaus a mlátička z MMA vzhlížejí ke stejnému muži

‘I love private property, and let me tell you something, if you care about your fucking country, read Ludwig Von Mises and the 6 lessons of the Austrian Economic School, motherfuckers!’ - @moicanoufc 🔥



Best post-fight interview of all time??



Safe to say the Overton window has… https://t.co/2lRLCO20Tn https://t.co/xNX7Hv7zG7