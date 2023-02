Krize dolehla i na květiny. Na Valentýna budou chybět tradiční růže

TURNING OFF THE LIGHTS



The last weeks were very uncertain for us as a grower. The gasprices remained higher than ever and we needed to make a decision if we would proceed our rose production in the upcoming colder months of this year. We decided to stop our production starting at the end of this month. We expect to be back in business in March.



In the upcoming months we will put maximum effort in maintaining the quality of our crop to make sure that we can deliver the quality that you are used to. We would like to keep you up to date through our social media pages. Follow along to support us in these crazy times!