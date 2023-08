Případ mladé rekordmanky, která procestovala celý svět, jitří emoce

100 years ago, a woman named Aloha Wanderwell set off on one of the most epic and daring journeys ever undertaken - to drive a vehicle around the world. Despite incredible hardships and against all odds, this amazing pioneer of overland travel ventured 380,000 miles across 80 countries in five years and became the first woman to circumnavigate the world. And she did it all in a Ford Model T.



This year, I am going to be reinventing Aloha’s journey as I attempt to travel around the world in the new, ELECTRIC Ford Explorer. The Ford Explorer was built in Europe, for Europe which is where our journey will begin later in 2023. Ford is pushing the limits of what is possible when it comes to electric vehicle travel, and I can’t wait to see where this adventure will take us.



If you want to learn more about this project and the new Ford Explorer, check out my full video on YouTube! #ExploringReinvented #Ford #ad #FordExplorer #ElectricCar