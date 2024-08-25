Premium

Slavný koncept shořel. Majitel věří v jeho vzkříšení

Jedinečný koncept Fordu lehl popelem při převozu z automobilového festivalu v Pebble Beach. Futuristický show car, který psal dějiny, chce jeho majitel vzkřísit.
Ford Probe I
Z unikátního konceptu zbyla jen kostra, a je otázkou, zda dojde k jeho obnově.
Ford Probe I
Ford Probe I
Ford Probe I
Koncepční vůz Ford Probe I Ghia z roku 1979 se naparoval na trávníku festivalu Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, kde soutěžil v kategorii „Wedge Shaped Concept Cars & Prototypes“ (klínovité koncepční vozy a prototypy). Při návratu domů v neděli 18. srpna ovšem shořel v přívěsu.

Drew Grundfor ze Scott Grundfor, kalifornské restaurátorské dílny, která koupila Probe 1 od Fordu v roce 2002 a vlastní několik dalších konceptů značky, pro magazín Motortrend potvrdil, že vůz byl při požáru značně poškozen. Souprava vezoucí motoristický unikát jela po dálnici, když projíždějící motorista signalizoval řidiči, zaměstnanci renovační dílny, že z přívěsu vychází kouř. „Řidič zastavil a zjistil, že požár pokročil do té míry, že auto nelze vyprostit. Auto a přívěs úplně shořely, ale nikdo nebyl zraněn a poloha přívěsu zabránila rozšíření ohně na okolní listí. Příčina požáru zůstává neznámá,“ píše Motortrend. Pick-up Ford F150, který přívěs táhl, stihli hasiči odpřáhnout a odparkovat do bezpečí.

It is with utter sadness and a heavy heart that we have lost our 1979 Ford Ghia Probe I Prototype in an accident on the highway late in the day on Sunday after showing the car at the Pebble Beach Concoursd’Elegance. We are a family oriented company, and it feels like we have lost a member of our family today. We are incredibly grateful that our team member driving the trailer at the time this accident occurred was unharmed, and his immediate action prevented this tragic loss of our car from spreading to local foliage and of course to other people who were driving on the highway in Monterey at the time.

Scott and myself (Drew) have been lucky stewards of this work of art and peice of automotive history for over 20 years, as we are the grateful seconds owners, Ford Motor Company having been the first. GRATEFUL GRATEFUL GRATEFUL today. Grateful that that nobody was hurt, especially grateful to our team member and by extension family member Jackson who reacted quickly and bravely to mitigate further damages...and eternally grateful to have had the two plus decades of time with the Probe I. Many thanks to the brave first responders as well, fireman and police, who mitigated the damages from going beyond our tragic loss. We are forever lucky to be a part of this car's history, however tragic this event was, and we will bring what remains of the car home to Arroyo Grande so the car can remain next to the Ghia/Ford bodied prototypes in our collection.

Hasičský sbor v Monterey nasadil do akce 17 hasičů, jeden z nich se při patnáctiminutovém krocení požáru lehce zranil. Celková škoda se odhaduje na 1 028 300 dolarů, z čehož připadá milion na samotný koncept.



