Slavný koncept shořel. Majitel věří v jeho vzkříšení

It is with utter sadness and a heavy heart that we have lost our 1979 Ford Ghia Probe I Prototype in an accident on the highway late in the day on Sunday after showing the car at the Pebble Beach Concoursd’Elegance. We are a family oriented company, and it feels like we have lost a member of our family today. We are incredibly grateful that our team member driving the trailer at the time this accident occurred was unharmed, and his immediate action prevented this tragic loss of our car from spreading to local foliage and of course to other people who were driving on the highway in Monterey at the time.



Scott and myself (Drew) have been lucky stewards of this work of art and peice of automotive history for over 20 years, as we are the grateful seconds owners, Ford Motor Company having been the first. GRATEFUL GRATEFUL GRATEFUL today. Grateful that that nobody was hurt, especially grateful to our team member and by extension family member Jackson who reacted quickly and bravely to mitigate further damages...and eternally grateful to have had the two plus decades of time with the Probe I. Many thanks to the brave first responders as well, fireman and police, who mitigated the damages from going beyond our tragic loss. We are forever lucky to be a part of this car's history, however tragic this event was, and we will bring what remains of the car home to Arroyo Grande so the car can remain next to the Ghia/Ford bodied prototypes in our collection.



#sadness

#forevergrateful

#1979

#Ford

#probeI